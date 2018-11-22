Previewing the Apple Cup with former Husky running back Terry Hollimon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Washington has dominated the Apple Cup since Chris Petersen arrived on Montlake, but this season's match-up has potential to be the best one in years.

Mike Leach and Washington State want to extend this magical season. A win on Friday and the Cougars are into the PAC-12 Championship game for the first time since its inception in 2011.

Aaron Levine and Terry Hollimon took time to preview the 111th Apple Cup.

The Apple Cup kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Q13 FOX. Be sure to stick around after the game for full postgame coverage with Aaron Levine, Terry Hollimon, and Michael Bumpus immediately following the match-up. Michelle Ludtka will also be live from Martin Stadium.