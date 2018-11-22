Six vehicles stolen from Hertz lot in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for seven suspects who rammed a security guard’s vehicle and stole six other vehicles from a Hertz rental car lot in SeaTac.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the theft happened at an off-site lot in the 18600 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive where rentals are stored, not the airport parking garage where people pick up rentals.

The seven suspects entered the car lot and stole six cars, using one of the stolen vehicles, a Ford Exedition, to ram the vehicle that was blocking the exit.

Abbott said Hertz has had problems with cars being stolen off the lot, so that’s why they hired a security guard to sit in a vehicle and block the exit. The security guard appeared to be OK, Abbott said.

The thieves were able to ram their way through the exit and drove all six cars off the lot.

Two of the vehicles were recovered in Tukwila, but the suspects have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.