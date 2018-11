× Police Investigating Shooting at Cafe Arizona Nightclub

Federal Way — One person has been shot in the chest at Cafe Arizona in Federal Way, according to police.

The victim is in his 20’s. It happened around 1:40 a.m. The restaurant and nightclub is located at 2012 S 320th Street.

We don’t have the victim’s condition. Police are gathering evidence and talking to witnesses now.

This is a developing story.