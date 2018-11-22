× One dead after head-on crash in King County

KING COUNTY — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a crash in King County on Thanksgiving.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of SE Petrovitsky Road and 196th Avenue SE.

A male driver crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle. The driver who crossed the center line died at the scene.

Two occupants in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.