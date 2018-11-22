Man in critical condition after shooting at Mount Rainier High School football field

DES MOINES, Wash. — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the stomach on the Mount Rainier High School football field.

According to Des Moines Police, officers were dispatched to the football field at noon on Thanksgiving. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot near tennis courts. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives said they believe the shooting happened after a dispute between two groups playing football.

This was an informal gathering – not an official school event.

Most people involved were in their early 20s and not high school students, police said. There were a couple dozen people between the two teams.

At one point, a couple people in one group left and returned with a gun.

The suspects fled in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Des Moines PD.