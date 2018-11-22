Homeowners rattled after cabin crook prowls remote, wooded areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHFORD, Wash. -- A burglar with a recognizable hoodie has targeted a cabin in Pierce County.

The man, wearing a hoodie with a bright "Fab Shop" logo on it, is seen on video entering the cabin on Oct. 12 and stealing several items, including tools, a DVD player and an air rifle.

Fab Shop is a business out of Edgewood that builds customized equipment, like work trucks and tractors.

"Ashford is right up next to Mt. Rainier, so the homes over there are pretty spread out, lots of forest area, hard for neighbors to see if someone is breaking into someone's home, so this guy is using that to his advantage," said Pierce County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. "Fortunately we have video footage of him, and we're hoping that we can catch this guy."

The cabin is located on Mount Tahoma Canyon Road.

"Somebody like this who`s willing to break into someone`s house, we want that person caught immediately," Moss said.

If you recognize, him, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You could receive a cash reward up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.