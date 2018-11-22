× Four-Day Razor Clam Dig Approved

Olympia, WA – Razor clam diggers can return to some ocean beaches starting Thursday.

Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are allowing evening digs this weekend on some of our beaches in Copalis, Mocrocks, and Twin Harbors. There will be four digs Thursday through Sunday. They will be held during low tides. Officials say tests showed the clams were safe to eat. You are required to have a fishing license to harvest razor clams.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

• Nov. 22, Thursday, 5:55 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

• Nov. 23, Friday, 6:36 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• Nov. 24, Saturday, 7:20 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

• Nov. 25, Sunday, 8:05 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.