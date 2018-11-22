Driver killed by concrete likely hurled from Tennessee bridge, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 54-year-old driver died after a large chunk of concrete – apparently thrown off a Tennessee bridge – smashed through his windshield early Tuesday, according to police.

Joe C. Shelton Jr., of Pleasant View, was on his way to work at a Nissan plant in Smyrna when the large chunk crashed through the glass of his Nissan GT-R sports car just before 5 a.m., hitting him in the face, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says.

Shelton lost control of his vehicle and sideswiped a Toyota pickup truck and guardrail along I-24 before coming to a stop.

MNPD investigating today's 4:54 a.m. death of Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, on I-24 east near downtown after this chunk of concrete, likely thrown from the Shelby Av Bridge, went thru his windshield. Know who may have done this? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/ehEOPXnfM6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2018

“At this point in the investigation, it appears likely that the chunk of concrete was thrown from the Shelby Avenue Bridge,” police said in a news release. Tennessee Department of Transportation bridge inspectors found that the concrete was not part of the structure.

Inspectors believe the concrete appears similar to a roadway curb.

Officials at the Nissan plant gave WSMV this statement:

“We are saddened to learn of Joe’s passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video but do not yet have a suspect. They are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous police hotline Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463 to qualify for a cash reward.