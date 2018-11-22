× Dick’s Drive-In to open in Kent Dec. 12

KENT, Wash. — The newest Dick’s Drive-In is set to open in Kent on Dec. 12.

The popular Seattle-based burger joint announced the opening date for its Kent location on its Facebook page.

The grand opening is at 10 a.m., with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

High school marching bands will be on hand for the event, as well as the hydroplane from Steve Huff Motorsports.

The first Dick’s Drive-In opened in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood opened in January 1954. The Kent restaurant will be the seventh Dick’s location. Others are located in Queen Anne, Lake City, Holman Road, Broadway and Edmonds.