× Bus bringing UW marching band members to Apple Cup overturns on I-90

GEORGE, Wash. — A bus carrying marching band members from the University of Washington has rolled over on I-90 East.

The bus was one of three buses carrying the band to the Apple Cup, the annual football match-up between the UW Huskies and the Washington State Cougars. It happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, on Thanksgiving.

It rolled over at mile post 143, which is five miles west of George.

Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, said everyone on the bus is accounted for. Troopers told Foreman that the injuries didn’t appear to be serious, but a spokesperson for nearby Quincy Valley Medical Center said the hospital has activated its trauma protocol and is anticipating patients.

Travelers heading to the Apple Cup are faced with snowy, icy conditions as a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Several inches of snow has already fallen in the passes, with up to two feet of snow expected in some areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.