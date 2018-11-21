× The 5 biggest mistakes you can make on Black Friday

A lot of people prepare for weeks to score the best Black Friday deals, and knock out most of their Christmas shopping. Others wander into Black Friday, and that’s never a good idea.

From TechRadar, the top five mistakes you should avoid on Black Friday, are:

5. Being lured in by flashy deals. Beware of door buster deals. Sometimes, stores will have a very limited supply of a certain item, or offer what they call a “derivative,” which is a model of TV or computer that is stripped down and doesn’t offer all the features of the normal device.

4. Unnecessary spending. Stores are obviously trying to lure you in, and get you to spend your money. You are going to find some good deals, just make sure you don’t overdo it. Make a list, set a budget, and stick to it.

3. Watch out for scammers. Beware of deals that seem too good to be true on social media and unsolicited emails. Buy from retailers you trust, and pay securely using a debit or credit card or PayPal, so you can get your money back if anything goes wrong.

2. Waking up late. Retailers typically post their deals at the stroke of midnight, so set your alarm, and get there early on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. Being Unprepared. Have a list, and do some research on what you can expect to pay. Find the specific product you are looking for, price it out, and monitor deals on websites like tech radar and best Black Friday, which post deals in real time, as stores release them.