Thanksgiving forecast: Light rain, mild temps replace cold, dry days

SEATTLE -- Foggy, frosty and dry days will be replaced with cloudy, milk days and showers.

Wednesday starts out dry but ends up with some light rain. Wednesday evening looks wetter than Wednesday morning.

The passes will be fine Wednesday with a little snow but no accumulation expected.

Thursday starts out dry and should be fine for some good outdoor exercise before the feast. Thursday afternoon looks wet and gusty with isolated thunderstorms not ruled out.

The winds don’t looks severe but gusts up to 35mph late in the day will roll through.

The passes get snow late Thursday into Friday morning. It looks like Snoqualmie pass will pick up three inches early Friday morning.

That by itself would not be a concern but in this case lots of post-Thanksgiving travelers are headed to Pullman at that time.

Friday looks like passing showers, breezy and more mountain snow. There will be some sun breaks mixed in as well and that could give us a few isolated thunderstorms Friday.

Black Friday, the parade and the downtown holiday festivities Friday evening should plan on passing showers but there will be dry periods too.

The weekend looks O.K. for the return trip home from the holidays!

Apple Cup Forecast… It looks cold with a temperature around 38 degrees. There will not be lots of moisture but it does look like some version of rain and or snow mixed from time to time during the game.

It does look like snow late in the game or after the game but accumulations looks light. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. and it should end around 9 p.m. The wind will be breezy out of the SW with a few gusts to 30 mph. Overall a cold and raw game!