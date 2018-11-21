Medal of Honor recipient, WSU grad to raise Cougar flag at Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — Medal of Honor recipient and Washington State University grad Ronald Shurer II will be raising the Crimson Cougar flag at the Apple Cup in Pullman, Washington on Friday.

Shurer received a business economics degree from WSU in 2001 before enlisting in the U.S. Army the following year in Spokane. The Puyallup-native served two tours in Afghanistan as a combat medic in the Green Berets.

He was discharged in 2009 and became a special agent with the Secret Service. He now lives in Virginia with his family.

On October 1, President Donald Trump presented Shurer with the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest honor for military valor.

Friday will be Shurer’s first time back in Pullman since he was deployed.