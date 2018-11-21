Husky, Cougar legends sip wine, share Apple Cup predictions

Drew Bledsoe and Damon Huard know a few things about the Apple Cup.

The two former quarterbacks had their share of highlights in the annual rivalry game between Washington and Washington State.

Bledsoe famously led the Cougars to perhaps their biggest win in the series, a 42-23 rout of No. 5 Washington in what has since been dubbed the “Snow Bowl” in 1992.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huard watched that game from the sidelines as a freshman for the Huskies before starting at quarterback in the next three.

Tuesday night in Bellevue, the two offered predictions on this year’s matchup between the No. 16 Huskies and No. 7 Cougars on Friday in Pullman.

“Cougs are going to win, because we’re dominant in the right areas,” Bledsoe said.

Huard, not surprisingly, disagreed.

“The Dawgs have just had the Cougs number here the last couple of years,” he said.

This year’s game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and be broadcast on Q13 Fox.

Huard and Bledsoe made their predictions at their annual Apple Cup wine dinner. They each own wineries and are also competitive about their wines.

Bledsoe’s is called Doubleback. Huard’s is called Passing Time, which he owns with Miami Dolphins hall-of-famer Dan Marino.

On Tuesday, the two enjoyed wine, food and laughs – even if they didn’t see eye-to-eye on the big game.

“Our offensive line is playing great football,” Bledsoe said. “Our defense is playing great. We’re rushing the passer great. We got a great secondary and we got a great quarterback. I think we’re going to win the game.”

Huard, at least, acknowledged the Huskies face a difficult task.

“There’s no doubt about it, they got a little quarterback who has played pretty good this year,” he said of Heisman hopeful Gardner Minshew. “So we’re going to have our hands full.”