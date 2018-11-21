Former Army medic who won Medal of Honor will raise flag at Apple Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Apple Cup will hold special meaning for one Washington State University alumnus. He's an Army veteran from Puyallup who's been chosen to take part in the flag raising ceremony.

It's been a whirl wind year for Medal of Honor recipient Ronald Shurer. The former Army Medic and Washington State Alum was selected to raise the flag during this weekend's Apple Cup.

“To be back here raising the flag in front of all those people will definitely be a humbling experience and just a lot to take in,” Shurer said.

Shurer was awarded the Medal of Honor last month after engaging enemy fire to save the lives of injured soldiers while in Afghanistan. He says he never dreamed he'd be honored but he's proud of his service and would do it all over again.

“While I received the Medal, it was my entire team out there that day, working hard fighting hard to make sure that as many of us came home as possible.

Shurer retired from the Army in 2009 and now lives in Virginia with his wife and two young sons. But last year, he was diagnosed with lung cancer and says he tries to focus on the positive things in life, like going to the Apple Cup.

“Just trying to enjoy time with friends and family. Doing crazy things like flying to Washington to come to the Apple Cup and raise the flag. We’re just taking every day as a blessing," Shurer said.

The Medal of Honor winner also started working as a secret service special agent in 2014. He says he's looking forward to being at WSU again and most importantly, to cheering them on.

“We’re definitely excited to watch the Cougars take this one home,” Shurer said.