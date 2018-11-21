Dozens of Everett volunteers help bring a Thanksgiving feast to all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- At an Everett Senior Center on the day before Thanksgiving, more than 150 volunteers were on a mission to deliver hundreds of meals to Snohomish County residents.

Q13 News tagged along on Wednesday, as helpers packed the Carl Gipson Senior Center and prepared meals for the annual event.

From there, food is delivered to those who are disabled, elderly, homebound or simply do not have family in the area.

Each person is given enough food for two meals: one for the holiday and one for leftovers.

"Most of these people -- all of these people, actually -- are the folks who, you know, really built our community," said Martha Peppones, Director of Nutrition for Homage Senior Services.

"They raised families and they contributed back to the areas in which they live, and to our society, and I think it's our turn to pay back -- and this is a very small way we can do that."

Volunteers will be out on their deliveries throughout Thanksgiving Day.