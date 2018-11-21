× WSP: Best and worst times to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

Millions of people are expected to be driving for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

The day before Thanksgiving is expected to see a lot of congestion on the roads as people start heading out of town. WSDOT says Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day as people return home.

Washington State Department of Transportation released these time charts to show you the best and worst times to hit the roads at some of the most busy hot spots in our region, like I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, I-5 between Tacoma and Olympia, and I-5 to the Canadian border.

If you’re traveling Wednesday, Nov. 21:

If you’re traveling on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22

If you’re traveling Sunday, Nov. 25

Plus, you can expect longer wait times if you’re traveling by ferry or plan to cross the Canadian border.