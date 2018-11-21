WSP: Best and worst times to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

Posted 5:10 AM, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 07:12AM, November 21, 2018

Millions of people are expected to be driving for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

The day before Thanksgiving is expected to see a lot of congestion on the roads as people start heading out of town. WSDOT says Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day as people return home.

Washington State Department of Transportation released these time charts to show you the best and worst times to hit the roads at some of the most busy hot spots in our region, like I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, I-5 between Tacoma and Olympia, and I-5 to the Canadian border.

If you’re traveling Wednesday, Nov. 21:

I-90 Eastbound Wednesday, November 21 - Typical Traffic Volume North Bend to Cle Elum

I-5 Southbound Wednesday, November 21 - Typical Traffic Volume Tacoma to Olympia

I-5 Northbound Wednesday, November 21 - Typical Traffic Volume Bellingham to Canadian Border

 

If you’re traveling on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22

 

I-90 Eastbound Thanksgiving Day, November 22 - Typical Traffic Volume North Bend to Cle Elum

I-5 Southbound Thanksgiving Day, November 22 - Typical Traffic Volume Tacoma to Olympia

I-5 Northbound Thanksgiving Day, November 22 - Typical Traffic Volume Olympia to Tacoma

I-5 Northbound Thanksgiving Day, November 22 - Typical Traffic Volume Bellingham to Canadian Border

If you’re traveling Sunday, Nov. 25

I-90 Eastbound Sunday, November 25 - Typical Traffic Volume North Bend to Cle Elum

I-90 Westbound Sunday, November 25 - Typical Traffic Volume Cle Elum to North Bend

I-5 Northbound Sunday, November 25 - Typical Traffic Volume Olympia to Tacoma

I-5 Southbound Sunday, November 25 - Typical Traffic Volume Tacoma to Olympia

 

 

Plus, you can expect longer wait times if you’re traveling by ferry or plan to cross the Canadian border.

Related stories