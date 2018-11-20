Whoville-themed Gingerbread Village opens at downtown Seattle Sheraton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- What does it take to bring Whoville to life? About 1,200 pounds of dough, 800 pounds of icing, 200 pounds of white chocolate, 250 pounds of almond paste -- and hundreds of pounds of candy.

The 26th annual Gingerbread Village is now open at the downtown Seattle Sheraton Hotel.

This year's creations are Dr. Seuss-themed, with chefs and architects coming together to build the town of Whoville.

More than 200,000 people are expected to visit the village. Organizers said it takes close to 8,000 hours to put together.

The village is free to visit, but you can also give donations that go to the Northwest Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.