Tacoma City Council to vote on protections for renters

TACOMA -- The Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed tenant protections for the city Tuesday night.

The issue came to light after what happened to residents at the Tiki Apartments, who were only given 20 days to move out in April 2018. Renters have since pushed for strong laws to prevent a similar experience.

Last week, renters packed a room at the Tacoma City Council chambers, as one by one, people made their case to the city council for more laws to help them.

The proposed ordinance includes:

60-day notice to terminate tenancy

120-day notice for renovation, demolition, or change of use

Tenant relocation assistance

60-day notice of rent increases

Installment payments for move-in costs

Penalties for landlords who do not comply with the law.

The Tacoma City Council expected to vote on this at their meeting on November 20.