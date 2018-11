× Spice up your Turkey with flaming hot Cheetos

SEATTLE — Are you bored with the traditional Thanksgiving turkey?

Reynolds, the company that makes kitchen foil, thinks you can spice up your bird with Cheetos.

Posted in the Reynolds website is a recipe for ‘Flavor Blasted Turkeys‘ and it calls for covering your turkey in flaming hot Cheetos.

If that’s too spicy for you Reynolds suggests a couple of possible Cheeto substitutes including Cool Ranch Doritos and Funyuns.