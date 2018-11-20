× Snohomish County approves 2019 budget

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Council unanimously passed a budget for 2019 which adds more law enforcement and first responders, as well as provides funding for homelessness services.

The $264 million budget includes funding for:

Five new sheriff’s deputies, two of which will be dedicated to a new Gang Task Force

$2 million for a new South Precinct for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Improved technology for Snohomish County deputies

Eight firefighters to prepare for service at the new passenger terminal at Paine Field

$300,000 toward affordable housing for homeless people

$1 million for efforts to address homelessness

$135 million investment in county roads

“I look forward to signing the budget as quickly as possible. We delivered on our highest priorities: public safety, creating jobs, providing more affordable housing, and getting the county’s finances on stable footing,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “I want to thank the County Council and countless county employees who all came together as a team. We want to build on this success and continue delivering exceptional service for our residents.”

The county’s total spending next year nears $1 billion, including departments that are mostly self-supported by fees and grants.