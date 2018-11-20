× Nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef recalled

Swift Beef is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E.coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement on Saturday.

The problem was discovered on November 15, 2018 and the bulk ground beef was produced on October 24, 2018. The following products are being recalled:

2,000 lb. – bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

The recalled products also have establishment number “EST. 628” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail distributors in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.