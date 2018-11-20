Mothers, daughters team up to make pies for others

Mothers, daughters, pies and the spirit of giving.

That was the scene Monday night at Caruccio’s Culinary Event Center on Mercer Island.

The company is donating several Thanksgiving meals this year and Monday fiver mother-daughter team from the lake Washington National Charity League helped make the pies.

The complete meals will be delivered to the Mercer Island Youth and Services Foundation.

Caruccio’s owner says it is well deserved.

“The youth and family service do amazing things,” Lisa Caruccio said. “It's giving back. It's helping others.”