Marysville police seek ID of robbery suspect who showed no ‘Goodwill’ to store security officer

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Marysville Police are asking for the public’s help to ID a robbery suspect who pepper sprayed a loss prevention officer at a Goodwill store.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Surveillance video from November 7th shows the thief trying to leave with a backpack of stolen goods before he is stopped by security. He dropped the backpack and was able to bolt outside where police say he sprayed the loss prevention officer with pepper spray. That attack was not seen on surveillance.

Detectives have a great look at his face because store security had been watching him as he went through every wallet he could find to look for cash or credit cards that might have been left behind. He was wearing a sizable gold cross necklace.

If you can identify this robbery suspect, call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information. You can download it for free at http://www.P3Tips.com or in the App store. All tipsters will remain anonymous