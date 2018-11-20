King County DUI emphasis patrols start on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Washington State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in King County will kick off their annual DUI emphasis patrols on Black Friday (Nov. 23).

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs.

According to WSP, 224 people have died in crashes that WSP has investigated as of Oct. 31.

In King County alone, 41 people have died in collisions. WSP says alcohol or drug impairment is believed to be a factor in many of the fatal crashes.

"We recognize that the holidays are a time of celebrations, parties, and family get-togethers. The focus of the increased patrols is to remove impaired drivers and reduce/deter collision causing driving behaviors by increasing the number of officers on our roads," WSP said.

Troopers urge everyone to celebrate responsibly.

"Whether you’re a driver or a passenger, you need to decide to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver. This vital decision can save yours, or someone else’s, life," troopers said.