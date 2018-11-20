Dogs, cats sent to Washington to make room for pets displaced by California wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- Pets from shelters in Los Angeles County arrived in Seattle late Tuesday.

Seattle Humane, a no kill shelter, will take in the animals to open up space and resources for pets displaced by the California wildfires. The shelter does not take pets that are separated from their owners in the disaster.

The shelter, located in Bellevue, said it is prepared to take in up to 300 pets which will arrive on several flights in the next month.

These dogs and cats, puppies and kittens will eventually be put up for adoption once they've settled into their new housing.

It's part of Seattle Humane's Life-Saver Rescue Team which transfers in dozens of pets from overcrowded shelters in Washington and beyond.