Dense fog advisory in place Tuesday morning, but otherwise dry with some hazy sunshine

SEATTLE -- A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday, but no rain is expected.

Rain returns Wednesday, according to Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley, with some snow on the passes from time to time.

Tuesday will be dry with some hazy sunshine. Wednesday will be wet but not stormy, with light-to-moderate rainfall throughout the day. Not much snow is expected on the passes Wednesday as the snow level starts to drop that day. There should not be any issues on the passes Wednesday.

Thursday has passing showers for the lowlands, and the passes get snow. The snow level Thursday drops from 4,000 to 3,000 so we should start to see some snow on Snoqualmie Pass Thursday.

Thursday will have some sun breaks mixed in and that could spark off isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Thursday night into Friday morning looks wet for the lowlands and snow on the passes.

Friday will have showers, sun breaks and isolated thunderstorms with snow on the passes.

The weekend looks fairly mellow with less snow on the passes for the return trip home. It looks a little breezy Thursday and Friday but at this point no wind storm is in the forecast.