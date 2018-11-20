CDC: Do not eat ANY Romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Centers for Disease Control came out Tuesday with a warning for everyone in the United States: Do not eat any romaine lettuce.

CDC officials are investigating the cause of an E. coli outbreak that has infected 32 people in 11 states. They were infected from October 8, 2018 through October 31, 2018. So far, there have been no cases in Washington State.

Thirteen people were hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported, according to the CDC. People in this outbreak were infected with the same type of E. coli strain that made people sick in a 2017 outbreak linked to leafy greens.

In a message posted to the CDC's website, the agency said, "CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until we learn more about the outbreak."

The CDC also said consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away. The agency said even if you have already eaten some of the lettuce in your home and have not gotten sick, you should still throw it away.

The warning includes all types of romaine lettuce and any salad mix that contains romaine lettuce.

