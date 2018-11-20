× 99.9 KISW innovates radio with 4th annual “Live Day”

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — BJ & Migs perform live weekday mornings on 99.9 KISW but today’s radio show is different. The station presents their 4th annual “Live Day” that they describe as “doing the unthinkable, the nearly impossible!”

Live sound effects, live bands, live commercials. Every single aspect of Seattle’s iconic morning show is performed live in front of a live studio audience at Snoqualmie Casino. They aren’t the only ones. “The Men’s Room” takes on the challenge of going all live in the afternoon which leaves everyone wondering, what could possibly go wrong?

“The reason we like doing it is because it’s a giant mess on the air,” says Migs.

Did Q13’s Ellen Tailor aid in that mess when she tried to go live on TV and radio at the same time? Make sure to watch and find out.