Wet weather returns just in time for holiday travel

SEATTLE -- The dry November continues through Tuesday, then some wet weather heads in Wednesday -- just in time for the holiday travel.

Monday will be cold and frosty with a low near 32. The day will be sunny and nice with a high near 52. That's really good for this time of year. Tuesday starts out frosty again with a low near 32. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 52.

Wednesday will be rainy with mountain snow. The snow level Wednesday will be around Stevens Pass at 4,000 feet. Snoqualmie Pass looks OK.

Thursday will wet and breezy with mountain snow. The snow level drops to Snoqualmie Pass at 3,000 feet. It doesn’t look like a major storm but snow on the passes from time to time is in the forecast.

Friday looks wet and breezy with more mountain snow. Snow level Friday will be at 3,000 feet, so that means some snow on the pass for the Apple Cup travelers.

Friday in Pullman looks cold with a high near 40. Kickoff is at 5:30 and it will be around 38 degrees. It is looking like some rain or rain and snow mix for the game. It does NOT look like a big snow storm but it will be raw, breezy and wet.

The weekend dries up so return travelers should have no problem on the passes Saturday or Sunday.