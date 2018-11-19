Shooting investigation on Aurora Avenue
Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened on Aurora Avenue, near N. 100 Street early Monday morning. SDOT tweeted that police activity in the Licton Springs area was blocking the road just before 2:30 AM. The closure lasted more than an hour.
Seattle Fire tells Q13 News a woman, approximately 40 years old, had to be rushed to the hospital.
Q13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as we learn more.
This is a developing story and will be updated.