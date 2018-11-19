Shooting investigation on Aurora Avenue

Posted 4:13 AM, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:18AM, November 19, 2018

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened on Aurora Avenue, near N. 100 Street early Monday morning.  SDOT tweeted that police activity in the Licton Springs area was blocking the road just before 2:30 AM.  The closure lasted more than an hour.

Seattle Fire tells Q13 News a woman, approximately 40 years old, had to be rushed to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.