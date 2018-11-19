× Shooting investigation on Aurora Avenue

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened on Aurora Avenue, near N. 100 Street early Monday morning. SDOT tweeted that police activity in the Licton Springs area was blocking the road just before 2:30 AM. The closure lasted more than an hour.

Seeing @SeattlePD activity on Aurora Ave N blocking all NB and SB lanes between N 101st St and N 96th St. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/6F9YEeTpjy — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 19, 2018

Seattle Fire tells Q13 News a woman, approximately 40 years old, had to be rushed to the hospital.

Officers investigating a shooting at Aurora Ave N/N 100 St. Additional details will be released when they become available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 19, 2018

Q13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as we learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.