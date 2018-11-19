Salvation Army kicks off holiday bell-ringing season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- From now through Christmas Eve you can expect to see Salvation Army bell ringers stationed outside grocery stores across Western Washington.

The annual fundraising campaign began over the weekend and festive volunteers are deployed around the region, equipped with bells and hoping to fill their famous red kettles with donations for the less fortunate.

"We raise about 60% of our income during the holiday season," the Salvation Army's Major Butch Soriano said.

"It's a very crucial time of year for us, and for the Salvation Army, to meet the needs of individuals and families that are in need -- in the holiday season and throughout the year."

In honor of the campaign's kickoff in Seattle, several city landmarks were also lit red, including the Great Wheel.