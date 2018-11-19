× Rolling Stones to perform at CenturyLink Field

SEATTLE — The Rolling Stones announced they will bring their NO FILTER tour to stadiums in 13 cities across America in 2019 with a stop in Seattle on May 22, 2019, at CenturyLink Field.

This will be the first time The Stones will play in Seattle in more than a decade, according to a news release.

The tour follows NO FILTER dates this past year that have taken Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood back out on the road and playing sold-out stadiums in the UK and Europe.

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticketing information, click here.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning Wednesday, November 28 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, November 29 at 10 p.m. local time.