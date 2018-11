× One dead after Kitsap Airporter bus crashes into tree, catches fire

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — One person has died after a Kitsap Airporter bus crashed into a tree on SR-16 Westbound.

According to Washington State Patrol, the only occupant in the bus was the bus driver. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The crash happened on SR-16 near Mullinax, troopers said.

Expect delays in the area. One lane had reopened by early Monday afternoon.