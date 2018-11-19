Officer in critical condition after active shooter incident at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO — A Chicago Police officer has been shot in an active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital, the department said Monday.

The officer is in critical condition but receiving “excellent care,” chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Additionally, at least one offender has been shot and there are reports of multiple victims from the incident, Guglielmi said. Our sister station, WGN, reports that shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.