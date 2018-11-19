Chefs share their easy turkey brine recipe ahead of Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Thanksgiving can be stressful, whether you're hosting dinner or just bringing over a side dish.

The holiday is already overwhelming, and the professionals at Urbane Restaurant & Bar advise to keep it simple. Executive Chef Brian Pusztai and Chef de Cuisine Tomas Ortiz share their simple turkey brine secret.

Urbane Turkey Brine

Makes 1 gallon for use with a 15-pound turkey; for a 25-pound turkey multiple recipe by 1.5

Ingredients

2/3 cup Kosher salt

8 cups apple cider

8 cups ice

8 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon chili flakes

8 garlic cloves

Directions