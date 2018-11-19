Chefs share their easy turkey brine recipe ahead of Thanksgiving

Posted 12:22 PM, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:19PM, November 19, 2018

SEATTLE -- Thanksgiving can be stressful, whether you're hosting dinner or just bringing over a side dish.

The holiday is already overwhelming, and the professionals at Urbane Restaurant & Bar advise to keep it simple. Executive Chef Brian Pusztai and Chef de Cuisine Tomas Ortiz share their simple turkey brine secret.

Urbane Turkey Brine

Makes 1 gallon for use with a 15-pound turkey; for a 25-pound turkey multiple recipe by 1.5

Ingredients 

  • 2/3 cup Kosher salt
  • 8 cups apple cider
  • 8 cups ice
  • 8 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon chili flakes
  • 8 garlic cloves

Directions

  1. Add 4 apple cider to a large pot and bring to a boil
  2. Add salt and stir to dissolve
  3. Add thyme, peppercorn, chili flakes and garlic
  4. Cook for 3 minutes stirring occasionally
  5. Remove from heat
  6. Stir in remaining 4 cups apple cider and add ice
  7. Cool to at least 41 degrees F
  8. Place turkey in brine bag and add brine mixture. Place brine bag with turkey in a roasting pan and place in fridge. Refrigerate overnight for a 15-pound turkey or two to three days for a 25-pound turkey.
Related stories