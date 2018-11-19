Chefs share their easy turkey brine recipe ahead of Thanksgiving

SEATTLE -- Thanksgiving can be stressful, whether you're hosting dinner or just bringing over a side dish.
The holiday is already overwhelming, and the professionals at Urbane Restaurant & Bar advise to keep it simple. Executive Chef Brian Pusztai and Chef de Cuisine Tomas Ortiz share their simple turkey brine secret.
Urbane Turkey Brine
Makes 1 gallon for use with a 15-pound turkey; for a 25-pound turkey multiple recipe by 1.5
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup Kosher salt
- 8 cups apple cider
- 8 cups ice
- 8 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- 8 garlic cloves
Directions
- Add 4 apple cider to a large pot and bring to a boil
- Add salt and stir to dissolve
- Add thyme, peppercorn, chili flakes and garlic
- Cook for 3 minutes stirring occasionally
- Remove from heat
- Stir in remaining 4 cups apple cider and add ice
- Cool to at least 41 degrees F
- Place turkey in brine bag and add brine mixture. Place brine bag with turkey in a roasting pan and place in fridge. Refrigerate overnight for a 15-pound turkey or two to three days for a 25-pound turkey.