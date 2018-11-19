Big wins, big streaks and ranked showdowns – Apple Cup by the numbers

It’s Apple Cup week.
This will be the 111th matchup between the football teams from Washington and Washington State and a lot is on the line, with the winner claiming the Pac-12 North title.
The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Pullman and will be broadcast on Q13 Fox.
Here’s a look at a few historical numbers ahead of the big game:
- Washington leads the series 72-32-6.
- The first meeting between the two was a 5-5 tie in 1900.
- The Huskies have won five in a row and eight of nine games in the series.
- WSU coach Mike Leach is 1-5 in Apple Cups. UW coach Chris Petersen is 4-0.
- UW holds the longest winning streak, twice winning eight in a row (1959-66 and 74-81).
- The Cougars longest streak is two in a row, which they have done eight times.
- The largest margin of victory for either team came in 2000, when UW won 51-3.
- They’ve met 17 times off campus (Spokane 16, CenturyLink 1).
- This will be the eighth meeting when both teams are ranked in the AP Poll, and third in a row.
When both teams have been ranked:
- 1936: No. 6 UW 40, No. 20 WSU 0
- 1972: No. 20 WSU 27, No. 17 UW 10
- 1981: No. 17 UW 23, No. 14 WSU 10
- 1997: No. 11 WSU 41, No. 17 UW 35
- 2001: No. 16 UW 26, No. 9 WSU 14
- 2016: No. 6 UW 45, No. 23 WSU 17
- 2017: No. 15 UW 41, No. 14 WSU 14
- 2018: No. 16 UW at No. 7 WSU