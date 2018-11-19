Big wins, big streaks and ranked showdowns – Apple Cup by the numbers

It’s Apple Cup week.

This will be the 111th matchup between the football teams from Washington and Washington State and a lot is on the line, with the winner claiming the Pac-12 North title.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Pullman and will be broadcast on Q13 Fox.

Here’s a look at a few historical numbers ahead of the big game:

Washington leads the series 72-32-6.

The first meeting between the two was a 5-5 tie in 1900.

The Huskies have won five in a row and eight of nine games in the series.

WSU coach Mike Leach is 1-5 in Apple Cups. UW coach Chris Petersen is 4-0.

UW holds the longest winning streak, twice winning eight in a row (1959-66 and 74-81).

The Cougars longest streak is two in a row, which they have done eight times.

The largest margin of victory for either team came in 2000, when UW won 51-3.

They’ve met 17 times off campus (Spokane 16, CenturyLink 1).

This will be the eighth meeting when both teams are ranked in the AP Poll, and third in a row.

When both teams have been ranked: