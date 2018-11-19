Big wins, big streaks and ranked showdowns – Apple Cup by the numbers

The last time the Washington traveled to Pullman, the Huskies defeated Washington State 45-17 in 2016. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

It’s Apple Cup week.

This will be the 111th matchup between the football teams from Washington and Washington State and a lot is on the line, with the winner claiming the Pac-12 North title.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Pullman and will be broadcast on Q13 Fox.

Here’s a look at a few historical numbers ahead of the big game:

  • Washington leads the series 72-32-6.
  • The first meeting between the two was a 5-5 tie in 1900.
  • The Huskies have won five in a row and eight of nine games in the series.
  • WSU coach Mike Leach is 1-5 in Apple Cups. UW coach Chris Petersen is 4-0.
  • UW holds the longest winning streak, twice winning eight in a row (1959-66 and 74-81).
  • The Cougars longest streak is two in a row, which they have done eight times.
  • The largest margin of victory for either team came in 2000, when UW won 51-3.
  • They’ve met 17 times off campus (Spokane 16, CenturyLink 1).
  • This will be the eighth meeting when both teams are ranked in the AP Poll, and third in a row.

When both teams have been ranked:

  • 1936: No. 6 UW 40, No. 20 WSU 0
  • 1972: No. 20 WSU 27, No. 17 UW 10
  • 1981: No. 17 UW 23, No. 14 WSU 10
  • 1997: No. 11 WSU 41, No. 17 UW 35
  • 2001: No. 16 UW 26, No. 9 WSU 14
  • 2016: No. 6 UW 45, No. 23 WSU 17
  • 2017: No. 15 UW 41, No. 14 WSU 14
  • 2018: No. 16 UW at No. 7 WSU
