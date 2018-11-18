Seattle Humane to take in up to 300 pets from California amid wildfire devastation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Humane is prepared to take in up to 300 pets from shelters in California following the devastating wildfires that have killed at least 76 people and left more than 1,000 still missing.

Seattle Humane is partnering with two animal aid groups in Los Angeles and will receive animals from several agencies over the next month to help relieve overcrowding in California shelters.

It's an effort to open up space and resources for pets displaced by the fires. Seattle Humane won't be taking in pets that have been separated from their owners in the disaster.

Seattle Humane will begin moving dogs, cats, kittens and puppies to the shelter in Bellevue next week, where they will be placed for adoption.

The organization is asking for donations to help transfer, care for, treat and place animals who come from the regions affected by wildfire. Monetary donations to support the effort can be made through the Life-Saver Rescue Fund. They're also calling on animal lovers to consider adopting this week to help open up more space.