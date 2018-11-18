× Pierce County firefighters respond to two fires overnight

PIERCE COUNTY — Pierce County firefighters responded to two separate fires overnight.

Early Sunday morning at 1 AM, firefighters responded to the Cambridge Apartments in Puyallup.

Neighbors told Central Pierce Fire a mother lowered her children down from a second story by using blankets and then she jumped herself.

The three, one adult and two children were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire was put out, but no word on a possible cause or the extent of damage.

Earlier on Saturday night around 11 PM, firefighters said they responded to a fire in different fire in the city of Roy. The family escaped because of working smoke alarms.

In the pictures the agency tweeted out you can see flames coming from the top of the house and a lot of damage to the garage.

No word on a cause here either.