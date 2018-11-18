× Meet Dottie! #WhyNotMePets

Dottie is a small dog, but she’s got a big love for adventure and squeaky toys.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Dottie get adopted.

You can meet her at Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

Dottie is a Miniature Pinscher mix and is 8 and a half-years-old.

One of the volunteers at the shelter calls her “spitfire” because of all her energy.

“She’s looking for an active family that will walk her a lot, take her on hikes,” said Kacy Bradley, an adoption counselor at the shelter. “She’d be a great running partner. Somebody that wants to play with her, do extra training to use her energy and to use her mental energy as well.”

Dottie has been at the shelter for a few months. Bradley said that could be because she has some separation anxiety.

"She likes her people to be home a lot, so she's not going to be a good fit for people that are out of the home eight or nine hours a day, " said Bradley. "So, that's what is taking her a little bit longer to find her family."

Dottie does not like to share her food or treats and will do best in a home with teens and adults.

Dottie can be a lapdog when she's tired, but it is important for her future family to know she needs plenty of exercise.

"That's the nice thing about small dogs is that you can play with them inside easier," said Bradley. "So, you can throw the ball down the hall for her and let her bring it back for an hour and then she loves to go for walks or go for runs, so I don't think she needs a big yard by any means."

If you are interested in adopting Dottie, stop by Homeward Pet Adoption Center. You can also find more information about her on the shelter's website.

If you have other dogs in the home, the shelter asks that you bring them along for a meet and greet.