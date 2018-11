A man wanted for aggravated rape of a baby has been arrested.

According to FOX 13 in Memphis, Simon Dean Porter was captured in Scottsboro, Alabama.

He was placed on the Top Ten Most Wanted List last week.

Authorities were notified by a local physician who examined the child. The boy has since been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Porter’s photos were widely circulated across the country for two days before his capture.