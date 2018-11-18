Man booked for murder after stabbing death in Tacoma parking garage

Posted 6:53 PM, November 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:57PM, November 18, 2018

TACOMA, Wash. -- A man is in jail on a murder charge after a stabbing victim who was found bleeding in a Tacoma parking garage died. 

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to reports of a male bleeding in a parking garage in the 700 block of Commerce Street. He appeared to have been stabbed.

The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Jisgogo Sha, died later at St. Joseph's Hospital.

A man has been arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Q13 News does not usually name suspects until they are formally charged in court.

Related stories