Man booked for murder after stabbing death in Tacoma parking garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A man is in jail on a murder charge after a stabbing victim who was found bleeding in a Tacoma parking garage died.

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to reports of a male bleeding in a parking garage in the 700 block of Commerce Street. He appeared to have been stabbed.

The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Jisgogo Sha, died later at St. Joseph's Hospital.

A man has been arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Q13 News does not usually name suspects until they are formally charged in court.