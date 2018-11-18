× Driver killed after crashing into pillar on SR 522

WOODINVILLE — A woman has died from her injuries after crashing into a pillar on State Route 522 Saturday evening.

Washington State Patrol Troopers said the driver of the car left the road at a high rate of speed and drove through the grass median before hitting a bridge pillar.

This happened on the eastbound lanes of SR 522 at I-405. Several of the lanes were closed for hours for the investigation, but have since reopened.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

The driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she later died.