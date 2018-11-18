Annual Turkey Trot helps people in need

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- More than 1,000 people braved chilly temperatures in Kirkland to run and walk for a good cause.
The non-profit organization Hopelink held its annual 5K Turkey Trot at Marina Park Sunday morning.
Officials with the organization said this festive tradition is a way for the community to come together to help those in need. Hopelink helps homeless people and low-income families in Western Washington.
"It's so important because we serve 63,000 people a year," Lauren Thomas, Hopelink CEO, said. "This is the kickoff, to bring awareness in a fun way to helping other people in the community."
Hopelink has been serving King and Snohomish Counties since 1971.
It also helps people with education and employment services.