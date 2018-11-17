Sounders FC head coach, U.S. World Cup star introduce new soccer training center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Soccer players of all skill levels now have a place to practice the sport in a new state-of-the-art training technology center -- rain or shine.

TOCA Football said the new center combines technology with the highest level of soccer training.

According to the company, "the new training center aims to revolutionize and elevate the soccer experience for players of all skill levels across the Pacific Northwest."

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer, his family and former U.S. World Cup star Eddie Lewis were on hand to introduce the new facility.

"I'm hoping that all of the soccer that is played here in this area, that they take advantage of a really nice facility," Schmetzer said.

