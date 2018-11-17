× Police discover woman with gunshot wounds at Federal Way fast food restaurant

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple police departments are trying to determine how an 18-year-old woman ended up at a Federal Way Jack in the Box location with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Federal Way police officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the fast food restaurant near the intersection of South 312th Street and Pacific Highway South.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. It wasn’t immediately clear what condition she was in.

It was still unclear late Saturday where the woman was shot, but officials with Des Moines Police Department were investigating after reports the shooting may have happened in the city.

No suspect information has been released.