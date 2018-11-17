Man who beat man in racially-motivated attack sentenced

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Stephen Herschkowitz says the now 27-year-old Horne suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries in the assault, which happened in the driveway of the Tuimauga home in Auburn Jan. 20.

Horne is African American. Charging papers say Tuimauga attacked him because he was incensed that Horne had spent the night with his sister, whom Horne had met at a Seattle nightclub Jan. 19.

Tuimauga pleaded guilty in August to assault with a deadly weapon and malicious harassment, the state’s hate-crime statute.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com