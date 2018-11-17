Local Church’s Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

Issaquah– Today Eastridge Church gave away turkeys and Thanksgiving groceries to needy families.

This is the church’s 15th annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

Executive Pastor Larry Murrell says the church recognizes the importance of giving and sharing this time of year.

“We just feel the importance of family and being together and just blessing people’s lives. We care about people and their families and sometimes all it takes is just a meal to bring everybody together,” said Pastor Murrell.

Eastridge Church also gave away free coats, gloves, and Bibles in Issaquah and its Seattle location.

People at its Issaquah location also got free haircuts.

The church says the 1,500 families who received food for Thanksgiving did not need to prove their need to get help.