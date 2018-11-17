Families come together in annual turkey giveaway

Q13 Season of Giving understands the importance of family and being together, especially during the holidays. Sometimes all it takes is a free meal to bring everyone together.

This morning, the Eastridge Church held its annual turkey giveaway, handing out hundreds of turkeys and groceries to families.

Hundreds of people lined up at the campuses in Issaquah and West Seattle to get their free meals. Besides receiving turkeys, the church also handed out coats and gloves at both locations to stay warm this winter season.

This tradition goes back for nearly 15 years and it’s a great way to help those in need.