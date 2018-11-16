Staying warm this winter with one pajama at a time

Q13 Season of Giving is in full gear and today we’re giving away pajamas for those in need.

Every year, the 180 Foundation partners with Treehouse to make sure that every child in foster care has a comfy pair of pajamas for the winter. Senior homes from across the region team up to both collect and make over a thousand pairs of pajamas to distribute in Treehouse free stores.

While many of the pajamas are bought and donated, residents at Fairwinds senior home in Redmond spent their time this year working hard to make these gifts. Comfy, well-fitting pajamas are a vital part of staying warm this winter.

If you would like to help, donations can be made to Treehouse directly.